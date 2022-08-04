Allen man charged with sexually assaulting child

PONCA, Neb. -- An Allen, Nebraska, man has been arrested on allegations that he sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in his home and while riding a four-wheeler.

The Dixon County Sheriff's Office arrested Bruce Malcom, 58, on Tuesday on charges of third-degree sexual assault of a child, contributing to the delinquency of a child and procuring alcohol to a minor. His bond was set at $60,000.

According to an affidavit filed in Dixon County Court, Malcom touched the girl with a vibrator and his hands in his bedroom on July 24 after she had changed her shirt that had become wet and muddy from riding utility vehicles and all-terrain vehicles at a get-together. Malcom told her not to tell anyone about it and gave her $20.

When they resumed riding, the girl told investigators, Malcom gave her water mixed with vodka, and she refused to keep drinking more after she realized the water contained alcohol.

While riding the four-wheeler with Malcom later in the evening, the girl said he touched her inappropriately over her clothes during the whole ride.

After the ride, the girl told her father what had happened, the affidavit said.

Dixon County Sheriff Tom Decker said his department's investigation continues, and more charges are possible.