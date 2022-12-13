 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Allen man pleads not guilty of firing shot at woman

PONCA, Neb. -- An Allen, Nebraska, man has pleaded not guilty of shooting at house while a woman and her child were home.

Andrew Chase, 35, entered his plea in Dixon County District Court to felony charges of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and terroristic threats and misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and disturbing the peace.

Chase is accused of driving his truck past a rural Allen home on Sept. 3 and firing a single shot toward the house while the woman was outside. According to court documents, the woman called authorities and described the truck and said it belonged to Chase. She also showed authorities where the bullet struck the bottom of a bay window in her home.

Authorities questioned Chase at his home, and he denied firing the shot. Court documents said Chase gave authorities permission to search his truck, and they found a .22-caliber rifle on the front seat, a spent shell casing and two rounds in the gun's magazine. Chase was then arrested.

