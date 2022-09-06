 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Allen, Nebraska man charged in Dixon County drive-by shooting

PONCA, Neb. -- An Allen, Nebraska, man is facing felony charges after police say he shot at a woman and her child.

Andrew Chase, 35, has been charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm and terroristic threats, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and disturbing the peace, according to a statement from the Dixon County Sheriff's Office. 

At 4:33 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office received a call from a woman concerning a pickup and trailer that had just driven past her home and had fired a single shot toward her and her child. The woman stated that the truck belonged to Chase.

The statement said investigators found a bullet hole in the side of the residence. 

Chase was taken into custody at his residence without incident. He is being held at the Dixon County Jail. 

