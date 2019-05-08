SIOUX CITY -- A man who had skipped his trial on drug charges was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of more drugs.
Allen Price, 21, of Sioux City, was being held in the Woodbury County Jail on an $85,000 bond and faced charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, third-offense possession of a controlled substance and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.
Price was the passenger in a vehicle stopped by police in the 1700 block of Nebraska Street at about 8:55 p.m. Tuesday. He arrested on a warrant stemming from his failure to show up for his April 30 trial on numerous drug charges.
According to court documents, during a search of the vehicle, police found 9 grams of methamphetamine and 2.5 grams of marijuana that officers determined belonged to Price.
Price still faces charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, third-offense possession of a controlled substance, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, driving while license revoked and assault on a peace officer stemming from a Dec. 4 arrest in which Price was found in possession of meth and marijuana during a traffic stop.
Price also faces a felony charge of failure to appear for skipping his trial last month.