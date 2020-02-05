You are the owner of this article.
Alta man charged with attempted murder
Alta man charged with attempted murder

ALTA, Iowa -- An Alta man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder after authorities say he fired a shotgun from a moving car at the driver of a second car.

Nickolas Mount, 25, was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on charges of attempted murder, going armed with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

According to court documents, Mount pulled up next to the other vehicle at 12:02 a.m. near the intersection of 60th Avenue and Iowa Highway 3 and extended a 12-gauge shotgun out the passenger-side window and fired a shot. The driver of the second vehicle had accelerated after seeing the shotgun, and the shotgun pellets struck the headrest on the driver's seat, court documents said.

