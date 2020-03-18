You are the owner of this article.
Alta man pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Alta man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- An Alta, Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to firing a shotgun from a moving car at the driver of a second car.

Nickolas Mount, 25, entered his written plea Wednesday in Buena Vista County District Court to charges of attempted murder, going armed with intent, felon in possession of a firearm and assault while participating in a felony. His trial was scheduled for July 7.

According to court documents, Mount pulled up next to the other vehicle at 12:02 a.m. on Feb. 2 near the intersection of 60th Avenue and Iowa Highway 3 and extended a 12-gauge shotgun out the passenger-side window and fired a shot. The driver of the second vehicle had accelerated after seeing the shotgun, and the shotgun pellets struck the headrest on the driver's seat, court documents said.

