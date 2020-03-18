Alta man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Nickolas Mount, 25, entered his written plea Wednesday in Buena Vista County District Court to charges of attempted murder, going armed with intent, felon in possession of a firearm and assault while participating in a felony. His trial was scheduled for July 7.

According to court documents, Mount pulled up next to the other vehicle at 12:02 a.m. on Feb. 2 near the intersection of 60th Avenue and Iowa Highway 3 and extended a 12-gauge shotgun out the passenger-side window and fired a shot. The driver of the second vehicle had accelerated after seeing the shotgun, and the shotgun pellets struck the headrest on the driver's seat, court documents said.