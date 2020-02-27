Alton man charged with firearms felony after traffic stop

RURAL OYENS, Iowa -- An Alton, Iowa, man is facing a felony firearms charge and several misdemeanor charges, after a traffic stop Wednesday south of Oyens.
According to a statement from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, at 4:50 p.m., deputies stopped a black Chevrolet Suburban near 200th Street and County Road K49.
The driver of the vehicle, who initially provided a false name, was later identified as 31-year-old Hipolito Zaragoza Jr. He was arrested for three outstanding warrants and charged with the following misdemeanors: possession of methamphetamine -- first offense, possession of marijuana -- first offense, weapons violation, failure to provide proof of financial liability, failure to have a valid driver's license and failure to yield right of way. After further investigation, Zaragoza was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, a class D felony, and providing false information, a misdemeanor.
Zaragoza's passenger, Ellen Denholm, 34, of Sioux Falls, was arrested for a felony warrant out of Woodbury County.