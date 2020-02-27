You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Alton man charged with firearms felony after traffic stop
View Comments

Alton man charged with firearms felony after traffic stop

{{featured_button_text}}

RURAL OYENS, Iowa -- An Alton, Iowa, man is facing a felony firearms charge and several misdemeanor charges, after a traffic stop Wednesday south of Oyens. 

According to a statement from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, at 4:50 p.m., deputies stopped a black Chevrolet Suburban near 200th Street and County Road K49.

The driver of the vehicle, who initially provided a false name, was later identified as 31-year-old Hipolito Zaragoza Jr. He was arrested for three outstanding warrants and charged with the following misdemeanors: possession of methamphetamine -- first offense, possession of marijuana -- first offense, weapons violation, failure to provide proof of financial liability, failure to have a valid driver's license and failure to yield right of way. After further investigation, Zaragoza was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, a class D felony, and providing false information, a misdemeanor. 

Zaragoza's passenger, Ellen Denholm, 34, of Sioux Falls, was arrested for a felony warrant out of Woodbury County. 

Elk Point man arrested after high-speed chase
Spencer man charged with felony after standoff
Latest Woodbury County court report
Sioux City contractor faces multiple felony charges
Police car
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News