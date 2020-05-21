Alton man sentenced to federal prison for investment scheme

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- An Alton, Iowa, man who cost dozens of investors more than half a million dollars in losses in a fraudulent investment scheme was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday.

In addition to serving a 10-month prison sentence, Lon Friedrichsen must pay $573,088 in restitution to his victims and forfeit $71,432 in traceable proceeds from his criminal conduct.

Friedrichsen, 61, pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of wire fraud.

Friedrichsen posed as a crude oil futures trader while soliciting investors on Craigslist, an online classified advertising site, from about June 2014 through March 2018. With an agreement of sharing 50 percent of their profits with Friedrichsen, investors created accounts and deposited thousands of dollars in them, providing Friedrichsen with login credentials so he could access the accounts and trade on behalf of the investors.