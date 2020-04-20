Amber Alert issued for 2 northeast Nebraska boys

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- An Amber Alert has been issued for two northeast Nebraska boys.

Authorities are searching for Marco De La Garza, 7, described as having brown hair and last seen wearing T-shirt and shorts, and Isaac De La Garza, 4, also described has having brown hair and wearing a T-shirt and shorts. Police issued the alert Monday morning and say they believe the boys were abducted by Tanner Joel Leicheiter.

The Tekamah Police Department said the boys are believed to be in danger.

Police say Leicheiter is a 30-year-old white man, 5 foot 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. They may be traveling in a white 2009 Ford Expedition, with a Nebraska plate number of 31F325.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Tekamah Police Department at 402-374-1500.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.