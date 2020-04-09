You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Annual Loess Hills Prairie seminar canceled due to COVID-19
View Comments

Annual Loess Hills Prairie seminar canceled due to COVID-19

Home Onawa

"Cat step" ridges, a common feature in the Loess Hills, are shown east of Onawa, Iowa.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

ONAWA, Iowa -- The 44th Annual Loess Hills Prairie Seminar: Exploring the Hills in 20/20 has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seminar had been scheduled for May 29-31 at the Loess Hills Wildlife Area in Castana, Iowa, with other events taking place in Onawa.

Contact program coordinator Andrea Porter at (712) 433-2400 with any questions or concerns.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News