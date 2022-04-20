Another man charged in Sac County burglary spree

SAC CITY, Iowa -- A third man has been arrested and charged in connection with a string of burglaries at rural Sac County homes.

James Becker, 33, of Wall Lake, Iowa, was arrested Saturday at his home and booked into the Sac County Jail on charges of ongoing criminal conduct and two counts of third-degree burglary. His bond was set at $65,000.

According to court documents, Becker participated in burglaries and thefts at three locations from Dec. 1 through March 4. Property stolen from one of the houses was found in his room at John Bogue's home. Becker is accused of stealing copper piping and wiring and other household items.

Becker also had an outstanding warrant for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and possession in a drug-free zone. He also was wanted in Boone County for a probation violation.

John Bogue, 34, and Nick Bogue, 41, both of Lake View, Iowa, were arrested last week and charged with burglarizing the homes and setting a fire that destroyed a house and two outbuildings. Authorities executing search warrants at properties owned by the two men found property, copper wiring and tubing that had been reported stolen. Video of the fire also was found on Nick Bogue's phone, court documents said.

Kennedie Ford, 26, of Lake City, Iowa, was previously arrested in connection with at least three of the burglaries. She has pleaded not guilty to ongoing criminal conduct, criminal mischief and several counts of burglary and theft.

