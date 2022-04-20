 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Another man charged in Sac County burglary spree

  • 0

SAC CITY, Iowa -- A third man has been arrested and charged in connection with a string of burglaries at rural Sac County homes.

James Becker, 33, of Wall Lake, Iowa, was arrested Saturday at his home and booked into the Sac County Jail on charges of ongoing criminal conduct and two counts of third-degree burglary. His bond was set at $65,000.

James Becker mug

Becker

According to court documents, Becker participated in burglaries and thefts at three locations from Dec. 1 through March 4. Property stolen from one of the houses was found in his room at John Bogue's home. Becker is accused of stealing copper piping and wiring and other household items.

Becker also had an outstanding warrant for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and possession in a drug-free zone. He also was wanted in Boone County for a probation violation.

John Bogue, 34, and Nick Bogue, 41, both of Lake View, Iowa, were arrested last week and charged with burglarizing the homes and setting a fire that destroyed a house and two outbuildings. Authorities executing search warrants at properties owned by the two men found property, copper wiring and tubing that had been reported stolen. Video of the fire also was found on Nick Bogue's phone, court documents said.

People are also reading…

Kennedie Ford, 26, of Lake City, Iowa, was previously arrested in connection with at least three of the burglaries. She has pleaded not guilty to ongoing criminal conduct, criminal mischief and several counts of burglary and theft.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lake City woman enters not guilty plea in burglary spree case

Lake City woman enters not guilty plea in burglary spree case

The 26-year-old woman is charged with removing copper wiring and pipes, causing $70,000 in damage, from one of the homes. An estimated $8,000 in property, including numerous household items, a bicycle and and frozen meat, is known to have been stolen too.

Watch Now: Related Video

Get ready for a real dining challenge from Sicily

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News