SIOUX CITY — A 38-year-old Anthon, Iowa man pled guilty in federal court this past week to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.

During a plea hearing at the U.S. District Court in Sioux City, Brett Sauser confessed to taking part in the distribution of 350 grams of meth as well as possessing at least 20 grams, a piece, of fentanyl, ketamine and MDMA (ecstasy) from January 2019 until August 2022.

Sauser was able to get the drugs through the dark web and the U.S. Postal Service, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

"In August of 2022, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Sauser's residence after a covert delivery of a package containing 1/4 pound of methamphetamine," the U.S. DOJ said. "The evidence seized included three separate baggies of methamphetamine, approximately 3.5 grams each, plus small amounts of MDMA, heroin, ketamine, LSD, marijuana (including a nearly full-sized marijuana plant), three bags of mushroom roots (for manufacture of psilocybin mushrooms) and various drug use and distribution paraphernalia."

In addition to the conspiracy to distribute charge, Sauser also pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within a protected location. Per the U.S. DOJ, Sauser lived within 1,000 feet of Memorial Park and Anthon Elementary School.

For the charge of conspiracy, Sauser faces at least 10 years in federal prison and could receive a possible life sentence. As for the possession with intent charge, Sauser would see at least five years imprisonment.

In March 2018, Sauser pled guilty to single counts of explosive permit violation and third-offense possession of a controlled substance after authorities located explosives on his property after an investigation into a fire that damaged his garage.

For those charges, Sauser received a 10-year prison sentence from the Woodbury County District Court.