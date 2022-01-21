 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anthon man hit with more than 29 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- An Anthon, Iowa, man was sentenced Friday to more than 29 years in federal prison for taking and distributing sexually explicit pictures of a 13-year-old.

Joshua Baird, 40, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to one count of sexual exploitation of a child. U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams sentenced him to 354 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Baird, speaking at his sentencing, referred to his prison sentence as a "court-ordered spiritual retreat" and was excited to be in prison.

In February, Baird took cellphone pictures of the minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and later sent them to an undercover officer online because he thought they would impress her. Baird also had an inappropriate online relationship with a teenager in Australia.

