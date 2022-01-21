Anthon man sentenced to prison for child sexual exploitation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- An Anthon, Iowa, man was sentenced Friday to more than 29 years in federal prison for taking and distributing sexually explicit pictures of a 13-year-old.

Joshua Baird, 40, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to one count of sexual exploitation of a child. U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams sentenced him to 354 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Baird, speaking at his sentencing, referred to his prison sentence as a "court-ordered spiritual retreat" and was excited to be in prison.

In February, Baird took cellphone pictures of the minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and later sent them to an undercover officer online because he thought they would impress her. Baird also had an inappropriate online relationship with a teenager in Australia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.