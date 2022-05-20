Anthon woman warned in court about filing frivolous lawsuits

SIOUX CITY -- A federal judge in Sioux City has warned a Woodbury County woman she could face sanctions, including monetary penalties, if she continues to file frivolous lawsuits.

In a Wednesday order dismissing seven lawsuits Jean Lillie filed in the past two months, Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand said none contain a specific claim against the dozens of defendants, which include Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan and several of his deputies, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings and other assistant county attorneys, a judge, neighbors and doctors.

In many of the suits, Lillie, of rural Anthon, claims the defendants are part of a secret government program that includes using psychological warfare against her, wire-tapping, infesting her property with destructive, disease-carrying rodents and attempting to kill her. She was seeking $2 billion in punitive damages for alleged violations of her rights under eight separate U.S. constitutional amendments.

Strand referred to Lillie's charges as "meaningless hyperbole," "conspiratorial theories" and "incomprehensible nonsense" that contained no facts to support her claims.

"Put another way, in none of her cases does she come close to making an allegation that could survive summary dismissal," Strand wrote. "Rather, she is simply using the court as a forum to publicize her views about various people and organizations."

The judge put Lillie on notice that if she continues to file frivolous lawsuits in the Northern District of Iowa or files cases that are dismissed after initial review for failure to state a claim, she will be ordered to show cause why she should not be sanctioned for abusing the judicial system. In addition to ordering monetary penalties, Strand could restrict her ability to file future lawsuits in the district.

The lawsuits appear to stem from Lillie's arrest and prosecution for a March 2020 incident in which she discharged a firearm in the direction of a man who was hauling away a trash bin on his father's property across the road from Lillie's home. A jury in June 2021 found her guilty of misdemeanor assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. District Associate Judge Mark Cord sentenced Lillie, 61, to 45 days in jail and fined her $625.

Lillie appealed the case to the Iowa Supreme Court, which denied her petition for review. She also has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court for review.

In March, Lillie, who is representing herself, filed the first of her lawsuits in Sioux City's federal court against Sheehan, numerous deputies, prosecutors, Cord and other court administrators and workers in the Iowa Department of Corrections' pretrial release program.

Among Lillie's allegations were that Sheehan "wrongfully obtained needless warrant by perjury to drive a military tank onto the lawn of (her) property, shoot her house, shoot at her, pummel her person, brutalize, batter, crush her body, fracturing her spine and pelvis."

Strand said Lillie failed to allege how each defendant violated her rights and instead listed a series of accusations that weren't attributed to any one person. Strand made the same finding in the other six lawsuits, which included allegations that Sheehan, Reynolds and the state of Iowa waged war against her, Cord "habitually displayed gross negligence against her," prosecutors lied in order to "rob her of liberty" and officials at Unity Point Health-St. Luke's tried to cover up her injuries she said were caused by the sheriff's office.

Strand called many of Lillie's claims "vague allegations that are difficult to discern and that do not support a cognizable claim."

Lillie's recent flurry of filings is nothing new. Strand noted she's filed at least nine other lawsuits dating back to 2003 in the district. All were dismissed, either because she failed to state a claim, did not pay filing fees or respond in time to court orders.

"Filing frivolous lawsuits appears to be one of Lillie's hobbies," Strand said.

