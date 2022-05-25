Appeals court dismisses charge against Sioux City man's killer

SIOUX CITY -- A man found guilty of beating a Sioux City homeowner to death while breaking into his home a second time will see his prison sentence reduced after the Iowa Court of Appeals ruled there was insufficient evidence for one of the charges of which he was convicted.

A three-judge panel ruled Wednesday there was inadequate evidence to show Gary Dains Jr. would have burglarized Paul Smith's home in the future after he killed Smith and, therefore, did not meet a legal requirement showing Dains committed the burglaries on a "continuing basis." The court vacated Dains' conviction for ongoing criminal conduct and the charge's 25-year prison sentence.

District Judge Tod Deck sentenced Dains to 60 years in prison in April 2021 after a Woodbury County jury a month earlier found him guilty of voluntary manslaughter, ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree theft and first-degree burglary. The Court of Appeals reaffirmed the other sentences.

The court's action reduces Dains' total prison sentence for Smith's death to 35 years. Dains was later sentenced in a separate case to an additional 10 years in prison for biting a fellow jail inmate while awaiting trial, giving him a total prison sentence of 45 years.

Dains, 47, of Carroll, Iowa, was originally charged with first-degree murder for the July 16, 2019, beating death of 65-year-old Smith, who had interrupted Dains breaking into his home at 314 20th St. Jurors found him guilty of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter, sparing him from a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole, in addition to the theft, burglary and ongoing criminal conduct charges.

Dains appealed, saying Deck, who presided over the trial, should have granted his motion of acquittal on the ongoing criminal conduct charge. The appeals judges agreed, saying in their 10-page ruling the evidence was insufficient to show Dains would have continued to commit similar offenses in the future because after Smith was killed, he would no longer be able to restock his home with more items for Dains to steal.

Dains had previously lived with his estranged wife in an apartment in Smith's home, but she kicked him out weeks before Smith's death because of his methamphetamine use. Dains broke into Smith's home on July 8, 2019, and stole coins he later pawned for $47 to support his meth habit. Eight days later, Smith interrupted Dains burglarizing his home a second time and confronted him. An autopsy showed Smith died of blunt-force trauma to the face and head and had been struck at least four times. He also had been strangled, but the autopsy was inconclusive if that was the cause of death. On the day of Smith's death, Dains took $120 in cash and Smith's Ford Explorer, which he later gave away.

Under Iowa sentencing laws, Dains still could have his sentence cut in half for good behavior while in prison, and he could be paroled before then.

