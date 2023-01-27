Appeals court ruling reinstates negligence lawsuit against Sibley

SIOUX CITY -- A construction worker injured after coming into contact with a city-owned power line can proceed with a negligence lawsuit against the city of Sibley, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday reversed a lower court's ruling that dismissed Victor Maldonado's claim against the city.

A three-judge panel ruled jurors can consider if the city's compliance with grandfathered regulations rather than current rules pertaining to power line heights amounts to a breach of duty to promote safe service to the public. The court reinstated Maldonado's negligence claim as well as a loss of consortium claim filed by his wife, Lidia Ochoa.

Maldonado was injured in September 2018 while working on a rain gutter renovation on a building at 839 Third Ave. in Sibley. As he was handling an aluminum downspout, a city-owned and operated electrical distribution line sent a high-voltage current through the downspout and his body, causing him to fall 20 feet off the roof to an alley below.

Maldonado, of Worthington, Minnesota, suffered electrical burns, facial and cranial fractures, a brain injury, loss of function in limbs and blindness in one eye. He sued the city in U.S. District Court in Sioux City in May 2020, saying the power line was too close to the building and did not comply with safety codes. Maldonado sought more than $75,000 in damages.

In August 2021, U.S. District Judge Linda Reade dismissed the case after granting the city's motion for summary judgment, ruling Iowa's public duty doctrine, which says an individual can't sue a state, county or city for a breach of duty or obligation owed to the public at large, bars Maldonado's claim.

The city had argued the power line complied with regulations requiring 8 feet of clearance in place when it was installed sometime in the 1970s. State regulators later increased the requirement to 12.5 feet, and the line at issue was at 10 feet at the time of the accident. The city also argued Maldonado had no grounds for a lawsuit because he was not working on city-owned property, doing work for the city and no city permits were issued for the work he was doing.

Reade ruled that though standards for power line clearance had changed, the line in question was grandfathered in under regulations in place at the time it was installed and there was no evidence that the Iowa Utilities Board had ever required the city to raise it.

The case has been reopened in the Sioux City court. No date has been set for a trial or other hearings.