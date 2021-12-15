Appeals court upholds Sioux City teacher's firing

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the Sioux City school board's decision to fire a former teacher accused of sending threatening letters to Superintendent Paul Gausman and other district officials.

A three-judge panel found that the evidence supported the board's August 2019 firing of Julie Fischer. It also ruled that the decision was not tainted by legal errors, the board was not obligated to impose a lesser sanction and that Fischer's firing did not violate her First Amendment right to free speech.

"Viewing the totality of the record, the board's finding of just cause for termination was supported by a preponderance of competent evidence. The board was not obligated to forgo termination in favor of a lesser sentence," the court wrote in its 18-page ruling, filed Wednesday.

Fischer had appealed District Judge Steven Andreasen's October 2020 ruling in which he, too, had upheld her firing.

Fischer's attorney, David Reinschmidt, of Sioux City, could not be reached for comment Wednesday. Fischer said late in the morning that she had not yet seen the ruling and would not comment on it until after speaking with Reinschmidt.

The school district's attorney, Tim Clausen, did not immediately return a message.

Fischer had taught in the district since 1991, most recently at West Middle School. She was placed on paid administrative leave in August 2018 after being charged with mailing letters anonymously to the superintendent and six other district officials. The letter to Gausman said, "Your time is coming……You lying SOB." The school board fired her a year later.

Fischer has denied writing or sending the letters, and maintains that her firing was unlawful and violated board policy. She appealed her firing in Woodbury County District Court, saying that the evidence did not support the district's conclusion that she wrote the letters.

The letters were traced to Fischer through bar codes on stamps purchased at Sioux City's post office. Reinschmidt said during a hearing that Fischer, who also has worked as a real estate agent, did not know what happened to the stamps after she bought them and that someone could have taken them and used them.

Andreasen ruled that evidence and testimony showed Fischer wrote, sent or knew who sent the letters.

Criminal harassment charges filed against Fischer were dismissed in Woodbury County after a magistrate ruled the letters were protected by her First Amendment free speech rights. Union County prosecutors in South Dakota later dismissed a stalking charge against Fischer, who was accused of sending harassing letters to a female co-worker who lived in southeast South Dakota.

The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners later charged Fischer with falsifying or deliberately misrepresenting or omitting material during the district's investigation of who sent the letters. The state board in July issued a written reprimand to Fischer, who, according to a settlement agreement and final order filed by the board, did not admit the violation but acknowledged that the allegations, if proven during a hearing, would constitute grounds for disciplinary measures.

