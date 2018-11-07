SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld the conviction of a man found guilty of vehicular homicide in connection with a 2016 crash on a Sioux City street.
Jerell Wilson, 25, of Omaha, had appealed his September 2017 conviction on charges of vehicular homicide, eluding and operating while intoxicated. He contended that a Woodbury County District Court jury's guilty verdict was not supported by sufficient evidence to prove that he drove in a reckless manner on the night of the Nov. 11, 2016, crash.
The three-judge panel affirmed his conviction and 10-year prison sentence, saying substantial evidence supported the finding.
At the conclusion of Wilson's trial, jurors found that he had sped away from a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy who tried to stop him for a traffic violation on Hamilton Boulevard. Wilson turned onto West Third Street, accelerated to 80 mph, bottomed out on a dip in the street, then skidded and flipped the car into a retaining wall at the corner of West Third and Ross streets.
Djuan Beverly, 38, who was in the passenger seat, died from head injuries sustained in the crash.
Officers found 29 bags of marijuana inside and outside the crashed car, and tests showed that Wilson had marijuana in his system at the time of the crash.