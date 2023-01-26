Appeals court upholds Woodbury County murder conviction

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the murder conviction of a Sioux City man who strangled a woman inside a hotel room before setting a fire inside it.

A three-judge panel on Wednesday denied Jordan Henry's claim of insufficient evidence of malice aforethought to support his second-degree murder conviction for the Jan. 24, 2019, strangulation of Elizabeth Bockholt.

"The trial court's findings and inferences are fully supported by the record," Chief Judge Thomas said in the 13-page ruling, which also upheld District Judge Steven Andreasen's rulings that Henry could not rely on methamphetamine-induced psychosis as a complete defense and had that Henry failed to prove his insanity defense.

Andreasen, who heard the evidence and reached the verdict because Henry had waived his right to a jury trial, found Henry guilty in November 2020 of second-degree murder and first-degree arson. Andreasen later sentenced Henry, 33, to 75 years in prison with a mandatory minimum of 35 years before he's eligible for parole.

Henry did not appeal the arson conviction.

Henry was tried for first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory lifetime prison sentence, but Andreasen ruled the combination of Henry's meth use and psychosis prevented him from forming the specific intent to kill Bockholt, leaving the state unable to establish the necessary threshold to find him guilty of first-degree murder.

On the night of her death, Bockholt visited Henry in a room at the Wingate by Windham, eight days after Henry had been paroled from prison after serving time for theft. Romantic partners prior to Henry's conviction, the two smoked meth in the room before Bockholt strangled her. He then set a fire in the room and left.

Police and firefighters responding to the fire found Bockholt, 40, of Hinton, Iowa, unconscious and under a pile of bedding. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Henry was arrested about half a mile away by officers responding to a call of a suspicious person in the area. He was identified as a suspect on surveillance video and by witnesses who saw him leaving the hotel.