DES MOINES -- A Hawarden, Iowa, man's prison sentence for physically abusing a child has been vacated and his case returned to Sioux County for resentencing.
The Iowa Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled that District Judge Tod Deck considered an improper sentencing factor when he sentenced Matthew Spaans to four years in prison in April on four counts of child endangerment.
Spaans, 36, had pleaded guilty to the charges, all aggravated misdemeanors, as part of a plea agreement. Under Iowa code, one of the charging alternatives of child endangerment includes allegations of bodily injuries. Under terms of Spaans' plea agreement, he was not charged under that alternative, the three-judge appeals court panel ruled, and it was improper for Deck to consider evidence of bodily injuries to the children.
Spaans and his wife, Nina, were charged with placing the child in danger from Sept. 17, 2014, through Feb. 18, 2017.
On at least three occasions from September 2016 through February 2017, Matthew Spaans caused injuries to the child with his hands, a clothing dryer and a 56-inch sword, causing bruising to the child's head, legs, neck and face. Nina Spaans told the child to make up stories about how the injuries happened, court documents said.
The child told a teacher about the abuse in February 2017, and authorities were notified.
Nina Spaans, 34, also pleaded guilty to four counts of misdemeanor child endangerment and received a four-year suspended prison sentence and was placed on two years probation.