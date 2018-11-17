SIOUX CITY -- The Plymouth/Sioux Magistrate Nominating Commission received 10 applications for a judgeship that came available upon the retirement of Associate District Court Judge Robert J. Dull, who will retire in December.
The 10 applicants are:
- Dan Vakulskas of Sioux City
- Amy Oetken of Le Mars, Iowa
- Jared Weber of Orange City, Iowa
- Robert Brock of Le Mars, Iowa
- Kristal Phillips of Holstein, Iowa
- Rosanne Plante of Hinton, Iowa
- Jenny Winterfeld of Sioux Center, Iowa
- David Dawson of Lawton, Iowa
- Darin Raymond of Le Mars, Iowa
- Ben Meyer or Laurens, Iowa
Each candidate will have an opportunity to appear before the commission for a personal interview at the Plymouth County Courthouse in Sioux City on Nov. 26, according to a press release from the third judicial district court administration.
District associate judges hear serious and aggravated misdemeanor cases, small claims, hospitalization cases as well as juvenile cases and civil suits for judgment of up to $10,000. District associate judges stand for a retention election a year after their appointment and at the end of their six-year term. This position will be scheduled primarily in Plymouth and Sioux Counties, though any judge may be assigned to any of the 16 counties in the Third Judicial District.
The person selected to fill this position will also be scheduled to regularly share the after-hours work of the court. District associate judges are appointed by the district judges of the judicial election district from a slate of three nominees screened and selected by the Plymouth/Sioux County Magistrate Nominating Commission.
Judicial Sub-District 3B consists of Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury Counties.