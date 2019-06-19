LINCOLN, Neb. -- Four people have applied for appointment as district judge in Nebraska's 6th Judicial District, which includes several northeast Nebraska counties.
Applicants are Deputy Dakota County Attorney Melinda Wicks, of Sioux City; Theodore Arndt, of Elkhorn; Pamela Hopkins, of Fontanelle, and Brendan Kelly, of Omaha.
The Judicial Nominating Commission will conduct a public hearing at 10 a.m. July 9 in the district courtroom in the Dakota County Courthouse to review all applicants. The public is welcome to attend and present information concerning the candidates.
The appointee will replace District Judge Paul Vaughan, who resigned on May 31.
The 6th District includes Dakota, Burt, Cedar, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston and Washington counties. The primary place of office for the vacant position is Dakota City.