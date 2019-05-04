{{featured_button_text}}

HARTLEY, Iowa -- An Archer, Iowa man was arrested Friday after he reportedly abducted his ex-girlfriend in Hartley. 

According to a press release from the O'Brien County Sheriff's Office, at around 2:27 p.m. Friday, authorities took a report of a woman taken against her will and forced into a car near Neeble Park in Hartley. The abductor was the woman's ex-boyfriend, and the two had recently broken up. 

The Hartley Police Department issued an attempt to locate notice to all area law enforcement agencies. 

At around 4:33 p.m., an Iowa State Trooper located the suspect vehicle, a 2011 Audi, on Highway 59 south of Calumet. The woman was recovered and the ex-boyfriend, Justin Michael Banta, 37, of Archer, was taken to the Hartley Police Department for an interview. 

Justin Banta

Banta

Banta was taken into custody and faces charges including third-degree kidnapping charge (a class C felony), domestic abuse assault first offense and driving while suspended. 

A no-contact order has been issued between Banta and the victim. Banta went before a magistrate Saturday and is being held on a $10,000 bond. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments