Arizona man charged with 2012 sex assault in Spencer

SPENCER, Iowa -- An Arizona man has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing a then-6-year-old girl more than eight years ago in Spencer.

Michael Homan, 73, of Goodyear, Arizona, was arrested in Arizona on Feb. 13 and returned to Clay County, where he is charged with second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child and indecent contact with a child. He is being held in the Clay County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.

According to court documents, Homan touched the girl and lowered his pants to expose his underwear to her in the bedroom of a house in the 1900 block of West 10th Street in Spencer in the late summer or fall of 2012.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office began investigating the matter in 2019. Arrest warrants were issued in November.

