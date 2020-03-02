You are the owner of this article.
Arizona man charged with sexual abuse in Storm Lake
Arizona man charged with sexual abuse in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Litchfield Park, Arizona, man was arrested Friday in Storm Lake on a sexual abuse charge.

According to a statement from the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were initially called to Buena Vista University at 2:45 a.m. on May 19 for a sexual abuse assault. The statement said officers met with several individuals, including the 16-year-old female victim. 

After an investigation that involved Storm Lake Police detectives and Buena Vista County Sexual Assault Response Team members, Duron McNeal, 20, was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony.

McNeal was taken to the Buena Vista County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.

