Arizona man enters plea in Clay County sex abuse case

SPENCER, Iowa -- An Arizona man charged with sexually abusing a then-6-year-old girl more than nine years ago in Spencer has entered a plea.

Michael Homan, 74, of Goodyear, Arizona, entered Alford pleas Monday in Clay County District Court to charges of lascivious acts with a child and indecent contact with a child. In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt, but a guilty plea is entered into the record.

A charge of second-degree sexual abuse will be dismissed.

Sentencing was scheduled for July 5.

Homan was charged in March 2021 with touching the girl and lowered his pants to expose his underwear to her in the bedroom of a house in the 1900 block of West 10th Street in Spencer in the late summer or fall of 2012.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office began investigating the matter in 2019, and Homan was arrested in Arizona in February 2021.

