Arizona man gets one year in jail in Clay County sex abuse case

SPENCER, Iowa -- An Arizona man charged with sexually abusing a then-6-year-old girl more than nine years ago in Spencer was sentenced Tuesday to one year in jail.

Michael Homan, 74, of Goodyear, Arizona, entered Alford pleas in May in Clay County District Court to charges of lascivious acts with a child and indecent contact with a child. In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt, but a guilty plea is entered into the record.

District Judge Shayne Mayer sentenced Homan to jail on the indecent contact with a child charge. She suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Homan on five years' probation for lascivious acts with a child. Homan also must register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry and will serve a special sex offender sentence for the rest of his life. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be returned to jail.

A charge of second-degree sexual abuse was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Homan was charged in March 2021 with touching the girl and lowering his pants to expose his underwear to her in the bedroom of a house in the 1900 block of West 10th Street in Spencer in the late summer or fall of 2012.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office began investigating the matter in 2019, and Homan was arrested in Arizona in February 2021.