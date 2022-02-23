 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona man pleads not guilty of transporting 13 pounds of cocaine

SIOUX CITY -- An Arizona man who was arrested after authorities found nearly 13 pounds of cocaine in his car has pleaded not guilty to a federal drug charge.

Scott Pride, 68, of Tucson, Arizona, entered a written plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Scott Pride mug

Pride

A Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy stopped Pride for speeding on Jan. 16 about a mile east of Sioux City on U.S. Highway 20.

After a Sioux City Police Department K9 unit alerted officers to the presence of a controlled substance inside the Lexus Pride was driving, officers searching the car found five heat-sealed packages of cocaine hidden inside the back seat cushion. Officers also seized $1,000 in cash, a cellphone, iPad tablet and other documents as evidence.

