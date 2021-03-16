Arizona man pleads not guilty to Spencer sex assault

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

SPENCER, Iowa -- An Arizona man has pleaded not guilty of sexually abusing a then-6-year-old girl more than eight years ago in Spencer.

Michael Homan, 73, of Goodyear, Arizona, entered his written plea Monday in Clay County District Court to second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child and indecent contact with a child.

According to court documents, Homan touched the girl and lowered his pants to expose his underwear to her in the bedroom of a house in the 1900 block of West 10th Street in Spencer in the late summer or fall of 2012.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office began investigating the matter in 2019. Homan was arrested in Arizona in February.

