Arizona man to serve five years in federal prison for transporting cocaine through Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- An Arizona man who was stopped near Sioux City with more than 11 pounds of cocaine hidden in his car was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison.

Scott Pride, 68, of Tucson, Arizona, pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

A Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy stopped Pride for speeding on Jan. 16 about a mile east of Sioux City on U.S. Highway 20. A Sioux City Police Department K9 unit was summoned and alerted officers to the presence of a controlled substance inside the Lexus Pride was driving.

Officers searching the car found five heat-sealed packages of cocaine weighing a total of more than 5 kilograms (more than 11 pounds) hidden inside the back seat cushion. Officers also seized $1,419 in cash, a cellphone and an iPad tablet.

