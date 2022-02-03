Arnolds Park man gets three years in federal prison for fraud

SIOUX CITY -- An Arnolds Park, Iowa, man with a lengthy record of fraud was sentenced Tuesday to three years in federal prison for committing more fraudulent activity while on supervised release from a previous conviction.

At the conclusion of a three-day hearing in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand ruled that Ronald Goldberg, 63, had defrauded a Florida hotel in 2019 in violation of terms of his supervised release from a 2016 conviction in South Dakota for two counts of bank fraud and one count of wire fraud.

There is no parole in the federal system, and Goldberg, who Strand referred to as a con artist, must serve two years on supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Goldberg, who claims to be a fine Italian wine importer, checked into an oceanfront hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, using a credit card from a luxury auto dealership in Dallas. When the dealership called the hotel to question a charge on its credit card bill, the hotel confronted Goldberg, who then left in the middle of the night without paying his bill in full.

In addition to the 2016 South Dakota fraud conviction, Goldberg has prior federal convictions for wire fraud and interstate transportation of money obtained by fraud in Pennsylvania; interstate transportation of stolen securities, possession of stolen securities, bank fraud and attempted escape in Florida; forging a U.S. magistrate judge's signature in Pennsylvania; and wire fraud in New York.

