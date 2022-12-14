 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arraignment, bond set for 20-year-old USD basketball player charged with second-degree rape

VERMILLION, S.D. — A University of South Dakota men's basketball player charged with raping a woman in his on-campus apartment is scheduled to be arraigned next month.

At a Tuesday hearing, a judge set the arraignment for Mihai Carcoana for Jan. 12 in Clay County Circuit Court. He remains in custody on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.

Mihai Carcoana

Carcoana

Carcoana, 20, was arrested Friday on a charge of second-degree rape after a woman called police from a hospital emergency room to report the alleged assault.

According to court documents, Carcoana pushed the woman onto a bed in his apartment in Coyote Village earlier that night and took her phone before removing her pants and forcibly having sexual intercourse with her. After the assault, the woman left his apartment, found her friends in the apartment building and went to the emergency room, where she contacted police.

A 6-foot, 11-inch sophomore, Carcoana is a marketing major from Ludus, Romania, who transferred to USD after playing last year at the University of Toledo. He had appeared in each of the Coyotes' first 10 games this season and was averaging 4.8 points per game.

In accordance with USD's student-athlete policies, Carcoana has been suspended from athletic participation while the charge is pending.

