 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arraignments set for 2 of 3 men implicated in New Year's homicide
View Comments

Arraignments set for 2 of 3 men implicated in New Year's homicide

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Arraignments have been scheduled for two of the three young men implicated in a Jan. 1 homicide at a residence in Morningside. 

Christopher Morales, 19, has arraignments set for Jan. 25 and Jan. 27, while his brother Carlos Morales, 18, has an arraignment set for Feb. 2, according to court documents. 

Bond for Christopher Morales has been set at $1 million, while Carlos Morales' bond is $500,000. Both are held in the Woodbury County Jail, along with a third man arrested in connection with the case, 18-year-old Anthony Bauer. 

No arraignment date has been set yet for Bauer, whose bond is set at $500,000. A no contact order against Bauer was filed in connection with the case last week. 

The public defender's office has withdrawn as counsel for all three cases. The Council Bluffs Public Defender's Office has been appointed as counsel for Carlos Morales and Bauer, while Christopher Morales is being defended by Sioux City attorney Craig H. Lane. 

A prosecutor alert document filed in Christopher Morales' case denotes his reputation as a "known gang member" with numerous previous warrants for failure to appear in court. 

Each are facing charges including first-degree murder, going armed with intent and counts of reckless use of a firearm, among other charges. All three would face mandatory life sentences without parole if found guilty of first-degree murder. 

Christopher Morales pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of delinquent in possession of a firearm, interference with official acts and carrying a dangerous weapon.

The shooting transpired just after midnight Jan. 1. The three men allegedly forced a person to enter a residence at 2637 Walker St., where a house party with 20 to 25 people was underway. They then opened fire on the house, firing at least 27 shots with a 9mm handgun and an assault-style rifle, according to court documents. It is not known who fired which weapon. 

18-year-old Mia Alexis Kritis was killed in the shooting, while three others were hospitalized with gunshot injuries. 

+2 
christopher morales mugshot

Christopher Morales

 Provided
+2 
Carlos Morales mugshot

Carlos Morales

 Provided by Woodbury County Sheriff's Office
+2 
Anthony Bauer mugshot

Bauer

 Provided by Woodbury County Sheriff's Office
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Onawa murder trial date rescheduled to May
Crime & Courts

Onawa murder trial date rescheduled to May

Jay Lee Neubaum, 18, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the January 2020 shooting death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins in Mapleton. In a separate case, Neubaum faces 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News