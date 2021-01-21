Arraignments set for 2 of 3 men implicated in Sioux City New Year's homicide

SIOUX CITY -- Arraignments have been scheduled for two of the three young men implicated in a Jan. 1 homicide at a residence in Morningside.
Christopher Morales, 19, has arraignments set for Jan. 25 and Jan. 27, while his brother Carlos Morales, 18, has an arraignment set for Feb. 2, according to court documents.
Bond for Christopher Morales has been set at $1 million, while Carlos Morales' bond is $500,000. Both are held in the Woodbury County Jail, along with a third man arrested in connection with the case, 18-year-old Anthony Bauer.
No arraignment date has been set yet for Bauer, whose bond is set at $500,000. A no contact order against Bauer was filed in connection with the case last week.
The public defender's office has withdrawn as counsel for all three cases. The Council Bluffs Public Defender's Office has been appointed as counsel for Carlos Morales and Bauer, while Christopher Morales is being defended by Sioux City attorney Craig H. Lane.
A prosecutor alert document filed in Christopher Morales' case denotes his reputation as a "known gang member" with numerous previous warrants for failure to appear in court.
Each are charged with first-degree murder, going armed with intent and counts of reckless use of a firearm, among other charges. All three would face mandatory life sentences without parole if found guilty of first-degree murder.
Christopher Morales pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of delinquent in possession of a firearm, interference with official acts and carrying a dangerous weapon.
The shooting transpired just after midnight Jan. 1. The three men allegedly forced a person to enter a residence at 2637 Walker St., where a house party with 20 to 25 people was underway. They then opened fire on the house, firing at least 27 shots with a 9mm handgun and an assault-style rifle, according to court documents. It is not known who fired which weapon.
18-year-old Mia Alexis Kritis was killed in the shooting, while three others were hospitalized with gunshot injuries.