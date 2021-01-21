Arraignments set for 2 of 3 men implicated in Sioux City New Year's homicide

A prosecutor alert document filed in Christopher Morales' case denotes his reputation as a "known gang member" with numerous previous warrants for failure to appear in court.

Each are charged with first-degree murder, going armed with intent and counts of reckless use of a firearm, among other charges. All three would face mandatory life sentences without parole if found guilty of first-degree murder.

Christopher Morales pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of delinquent in possession of a firearm, interference with official acts and carrying a dangerous weapon.

The shooting transpired just after midnight Jan. 1. The three men allegedly forced a person to enter a residence at 2637 Walker St., where a house party with 20 to 25 people was underway. They then opened fire on the house, firing at least 27 shots with a 9mm handgun and an assault-style rifle, according to court documents. It is not known who fired which weapon.

18-year-old Mia Alexis Kritis was killed in the shooting, while three others were hospitalized with gunshot injuries.

