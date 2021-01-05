Arrest made in connection with New Year's Day Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY -- An arrest has been made in a New Year's Day shooting that left one Sioux City woman dead and three others injured on the 2600 block of Walker Street.

Christopher I. Morales, 19, has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent.

He was arrested Sunday in the 1900 block of Douglas Street when he tried to flee officers. Once in custody, he was found to be in possession of a firearm. He was then charged with charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful carry of weapons and interference with official acts.

Based on that arrest and seizure of the firearm, detectives were able to connect Morales and the firearm to the shooting that killed Mia Alexis-Marie Kritis, 18, and injured others during the early morning hours of Jan. 1.