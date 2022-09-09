Arrest made in last week's handgun discharge incident in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Police arrested a man in connection with a handgun that was discharged in downtown Sioux City on Aug. 28.

The dispute was over a love interest between the two men, according to the Sioux City Police Department.

Rico M. Willis of Sioux City has been charged with going armed with intent, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and keeping a disorderly house, according to a SCPD press release.

At 11:44 a.m. on Aug. 28, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1013 Pierce St.

Willis, 44, followed a male he knew back to his apartment build and confronted him, according to the release. He pointed the handgun at him and pulled the trigger.

"The gun failed to fire and Willis reloaded the firearm and then struck the victim with it. When Willis struck the man, the gun discharged," according to the release.

No one was injured by the gunfire. Originally, the encounter was investigated as a "road rage" incident.

A search warrant on Willis' residence found the firearm used as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Willis is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms.