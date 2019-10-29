{{featured_button_text}}
Kelly Coop
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- A man has been arrested on charges related to a vehicle reportedly stolen Monday on Sioux City's westside.

At around 1 p.m., police took a report of a 2003 GMC Sierra being stolen on Market Street. Police believed that the suspect took the keys from the owner's residence without his knowledge or permission.

At around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, officers discovered the vehicle at Third Street and Lewis Blvd. The truck was stopped in the 2900 block of Second Street, where the driver got out of the vehicle and ran from police.

The suspect was located after a K-9 was used to track him down, and he surrendered without further incident.

Fugitive wanted by US Marshals Service found near Sioux City business
Siouxland Crime & Courts

Fugitive wanted by US Marshals Service found near Sioux City business

Kelly Coop, 33, of Sioux City, was charged with second degree theft, driving while license was suspended and failure to obey a peace officer.

olga vasquez

Olga Vasquez, 32, of West Point, Nebraska, a passenger in the truck, was arrested on a warrant and charged with providing false information.

Both Coop and Vasquez were taken to the Woodbury County Jail.   

Driver arrested after 5th and Jackson collision; van crashes into parking ramp

Gallery: Arrests booked into the Woodbury County Jail this week

+20 
+20 
Peter Ajak Awer
+20 
+20 
Kayla Jo Bergin
+20 
+20 
Gregory Richard Bradley
+20 
+20 
Christopher Shawn Brickey
+20 
+20 
Kristi Lynn Crilly

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments