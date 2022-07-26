Arrest made in Sioux City shots fired case

SIOUX CITY -- Police have arrested a suspect in a June incident in which shots were fired near a Sioux City park.

Aidan Wabashaw, 19, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Monday on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $40,000.

Wabashaw is accused of threatening a 17-year-old girl with a handgun and firing shots at her during an altercation that began June 12 and continued into the early morning hours of June 13 in the 1000 block of 15th Street near Dale Street Park.

According to court documents, the teen was at a friend's house and they began arguing. Wabashaw intervened and threatened her with gun, holding it inches from her head. The girl left, but returned at about 1 a.m. to reconcile with her friend. Wabasha again got involved, telling the girl, "I'll split your head open, look at my record. I'm violent and a felon."

The girl left and went to Dale Street Park and encountered some male friends, who escorted her back to her friend's home, where they got into a fight with Wabashaw. After the fight, Wabashaw said he'd be back and drove away. The girl and her male friends went back to the park, but she returned to the 15th Street home with one of them about 45 minutes later to retrieve belongings she'd left there. As they arrived, Wabashaw exited the home and pointed a gun at them, court documents said. The girl told police that as she and her male friend ran away, they heard two gunshots.

Hours later, a Sioux City police officer stopped Wabashaw for failing to stop at a stop sign. After Wabashaw consented to a search of his vehicle, police found a 9mm handgun inside a bag, and Wabashaw admitted it was his. Wabashaw was on probation for a July 2021 conviction of three counts of second-degree robbery.