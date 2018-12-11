SIOUX CITY -- Two people arrested Friday as a result of a police pursuit in Sioux City have pleaded guilty to minor charges.
Duane Twite Jr., 30, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty Saturday in Woodbury County District Court to possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, and was fined $65 plus surcharges and court costs.
Rumor Schiltz, 21, of Sioux City, also pleaded guilty Saturday to simple misdemeanor charges of eluding a police officer and failure to obey a peace officer. She was fined a total of $130 plus surcharges and court costs.
They were among four people arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the chase.
After the car, which had been stolen during an alleged robbery earlier in the day, was spotted, the alleged driver, Kenneth Azure, is accused of leading officers on a chase that wound through North Sioux City, Sioux City, South Sioux City and back into Sioux City before police stopped the car in the 2000 block of Wall Street.
Twite, a passenger who exited the car in the 5300 block of Military Avenue prior to the chase, was arrested in possession of a methamphetamine smoking device.
Schiltz fled on foot after the car was stopped. She was found hiding behind a vehicle.
Kenneth Azure, 25, of Le Mars, Iowa, was charged with second-degree theft, eluding, second-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while license barred and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
Another passenger, Angelia Zavala, 21, of Sioux City, was charged with second-degree theft.