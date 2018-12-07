SIOUX CITY -- Three people were arrested after an extended Friday afternoon metro vehicle pursuit, as police sought a suspect for possible involvement in an overnight metro robbery.
The Sioux City Police Department, Woodbury County Sheriff's Office and other metro law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit, which began about 3 p.m. in the Riverside portion of Sioux City, crossed into Nebraska and South Sioux City over the Veterans Bridge and ended back in Sioux City a half hour later.
Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew said the agencies were pursuing a suspect or suspects sought for possible involvement in an overnight metro robbery. Sioux City Police Department Lt. Chris Groves said the vehicle had been reported stolen.
Groves said the vehicle was possibly linked to a robbery that occurred, and a police log item showed the robbery of a vehicle was reported just before 1 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Grandview Boulevard. Two women and one man were arrested Friday afternoon after the pursuit ended, although they were not named and the charges have not been announced.
Authorities used spiked sticks in the road to disable the car, then minutes later apprehended several people who had fled into the city's near northside neighborhood. The Sioux City Police Department activity log showed authorities responded to a wreck in the 1300 block of 19th Street.