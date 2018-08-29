SIOUX CITY -- Three people were taken into custody following a carjacking incident in downtown Sioux City.
According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, a carjacking occurred at the 900 block of Jackson Street around 5:10 a.m.
The victim reported he was approached by three males who threatened and assaulted him, leaving minor injuries. The suspects then took the victim's vehicle and were located within minutes by officers in the area of Fourth and Pierce streets.
Attempts to stop the vehicle were initially unsuccessful, and the suspects led authorities on a pursuit that finally ended near Winnebago, Nebraska.
The suspects were taken into custody in Thurston County, Nebraska, and were charged with offenses related to the pursuit. Further charges from Woodbury County are pending.