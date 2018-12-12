LE MARS, Iowa -- Two suspects were arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of robbing a Le Mars bank and leading authorities on a pursuit through rural Plymouth County.
The female driver and her male passenger were taken into custody without incident at about 3:15 p.m. on Plymouth County Road K18 near Westfield. Their names have not been released, Iowa State Patrol Trooper John Farley said.
The robbery was reported at about 2:30 p.m. at Iowa State Bank, 301 Plymouth St. NW. Farley said the male suspect mentioned a weapon when demanding money, but no weapon was displayed.
Witnesses reported seeing the suspect leaving the bank and getting into a U-Haul van. Police soon located the van, Farley said, and followed it south out of Le Mars. Farley said the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol joined in the pursuit, which remained at speeds of about 50-55 mph. The van turned west onto Plymouth County Road C38 and proceeded until turning south on Plymouth County Road K18.
Farley said officers deployed stop sticks and deflated all four tires on the van. The driver refused to stop and was driving on the van's rims until a trooper was able to pass the van and perform a rolling roadblock. The trooper's car was damaged slightly when the van attempted to pass it and got hooked on the car's push bumper before stopping. The trooper was not injured.
Farley said he was not aware of any weapons recovered from the van. An undisclosed amount of money was found in the van and recovered.