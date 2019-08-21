STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Five people were arrested in Storm Lake Tuesday morning in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins and thefts.
According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, two unoccupied vehicles were reported burglarized at the 1100 block of Lincoln Road at around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. Four minutes later, reports came in of two more unoccupied vehicle break-ins at the 700 block of Walnut Street.
At around 6:08 a.m., 2013 Kia Optima was reportedly stolen at the 1000 block of Mae Street. The stolen vehicle was located at the 1000 block of North Walnut Street at around 6:30 a.m.
While on location at the 1100 block of Lincoln Road, police learned a second vehicle had been stolen from the block, a 2012 GMC Acadia, and two more unoccupied vehicles had been burglarized.
The second stolen vehicle was located at the 700 block of Geisinger Road by around 8:30 a.m. A Storm Lake Police K9 unit tracked suspects from the stolen vehicle to a residence at the 700 block of Walnut Street.
At 8:45 a.m. another unoccupied vehicle was reported burglarized at the 1100 block of East Eighth Street.
Police set up a perimeter around the residence in the 700 block of Walnut Street, and patrol officers and investigators supported by the SLPD Tactical Entry Team took several people from the residence for questioning.
Officers executed a search warrant at the Walnut Street residence at around noon and located and seized items stolen from the burglarized vehicles, including money, credit cards, the keys of two stolen vehicles and other items.
After an investigation, a series of arrests in connection with the thefts began around 4:30 p.m. The following people were jailed in connection with the thefts:
-- 19-year-old Chuol Gatluak of Storm Lake, charged with second-degree theft (a class D felony), conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony (a class D felony) and eight counts of vehicle burglary (an aggravated misdemeanor). Gatluak was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on $26,000 bond.
-- 18-year-old Malga Yanga of Storm Lake, charged with second-degree theft (a class D felony), conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony (a class D felony) and eight counts of burglary to a motor vehicle (an aggravated misdemeanor). Yanga was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on $26,000 bond.
-- 18-year-old Reath Yak of Storm Lake, charged with motor vehicle theft (a class D felony), motor vehicle theft (a class C felony), second-degree theft (a class D felony), conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony (a class D felony) and nine counts of burglary to a motor vehicle (an aggravated misdemeanor). Yak was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on $43,000 bond.
-- A 16-year-old male of Storm Lake whose name has been withheld. He was charged with second-degree theft (a class D felony), conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony (a class D felony) and eight counts of burglary to a vehicle (an aggravated misdemeanor). He was taken to the youth detention facility in Cherokee, Iowa, pending a court date in juvenile court.
-- A 15-year-old male of Storm Lake whose name has been withheld. He was charged with conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony (a class D felony) and eight counts of burglary to a vehicle (an aggravated misdemeanor). He was taken to the youth detention facility in Cherokee, Iowa, pending a court date in juvenile court.
Any Storm Lake resident who suspects they may be a victim of a vehicle burglary is encouraged to contact the Storm Lake Police Department at 712-749-2525. Any resident with a home security camera is asked to contact the police department if they have footage of any of the individuals.
