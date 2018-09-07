Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Arson suspect sought

The Sioux City Police Department is seeking information on this individual, who is a suspect in the Thursday morning arson of tires at 701 W Seventh St. 

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is seeking information on an individual who is thought to have been involved in an arson incident on Thursday. 

According to a video posted by the SCPD, at around 5 a.m. Thursday a large pile of tires at 701 W Seventh St. was set ablaze by an unknown individual. The fire caused a minor amount of damage. 

A suspect in the case can be seen in a black and white video riding a bicycle, wearing a light-colored shirt or sweatshirt and darker pants. 

Anyone with information on this individual is encouraged to call Det. Mark Huberty at 712-279-6375, Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS or text 274637 with the message SCPDTIP. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

A cash reward may be given for information leading to an arrest and conviction, and you can remain anonymous. 

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Lifestyles reporter

Load comments