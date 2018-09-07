SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is seeking information on an individual who is thought to have been involved in an arson incident on Thursday.
According to a video posted by the SCPD, at around 5 a.m. Thursday a large pile of tires at 701 W Seventh St. was set ablaze by an unknown individual. The fire caused a minor amount of damage.
A suspect in the case can be seen in a black and white video riding a bicycle, wearing a light-colored shirt or sweatshirt and darker pants.
Anyone with information on this individual is encouraged to call Det. Mark Huberty at 712-279-6375, Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS or text 274637 with the message SCPDTIP.
A cash reward may be given for information leading to an arrest and conviction, and you can remain anonymous.