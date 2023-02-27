According to a complaint filed in Osceola County District Court, David Alvarez Jr. admitted to a sheriff's deputy he had started a fire in the fireplace, then took a broom and started other small fires on the main floor of the house. The fire got out of control, and the house was considered a total loss along with all the property belonging to Alvarez and his girlfriend. Alvarez said he did not know why he set the fires, the complaint said.