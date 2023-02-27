ASHTON, Iowa -- An Ashton man was arrested Friday on suspicion of setting a fire that destroyed his home.
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office was notified at about 10:30 a.m. of the fire at 533 Fifth St.
According to a complaint filed in Osceola County District Court, David Alvarez Jr. admitted to a sheriff's deputy he had started a fire in the fireplace, then took a broom and started other small fires on the main floor of the house. The fire got out of control, and the house was considered a total loss along with all the property belonging to Alvarez and his girlfriend. Alvarez said he did not know why he set the fires, the complaint said.
Alvarez, 32, was booked into the Osceola County Jail on charges of first-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief. Bond was set at $35,000.