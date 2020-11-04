 Skip to main content
Ashton man gets 30 days jail for damaging security cameras
Ashton man gets 30 days jail for damaging security cameras

SIBLEY, Iowa -- An Ashton, Iowa, man was sentenced to 30 days in jail and probation for damaging the surveillance system of a business he had broken into.

Isaiah Frederick, 21, pleaded guilty Monday in Osceola County District Court to third-degree criminal mischief in connection with the July 26, 2019, break-in at 59 Power Sports in Sibley.

Isaiah Frederick mugshot

Frederick

District Judge Carl Petersen suspended all but 30 days of a two-year prison sentence and placed Frederick on probation for two years.

Charges of first-degree theft, third-degree burglary and second-degree theft were dismissed.

Frederick was initially charged with stealing items totaling more than $10,000 from 59 Power Sports and also stealing an all-terrain vehicle from a rural Sibley home.

Most of the stolen property was found in a wooded area west of Ocheyedan, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said when announcing the arrest of Frederick and his 17-year-old brother.

Frederick pleaded guilty Monday in O'Brien County District Court to breaking into farm buildings in rural Sheldon, Iowa, and stealing a dirt bike.

He is also charged with theft in Sioux County.

