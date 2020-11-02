 Skip to main content
Ashton man pleads guilty to burglaries
Ashton man pleads guilty to burglaries

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- An Ashton, Iowa, man has pleaded guilty to committing a string of burglaries in 2019.

Isaiah Frederick, 21, entered his plea Monday in O'Brien County District Court to two counts of third-degree burglary and single counts of second-degree theft and third-degree criminal mischief.

According to documents, prosecutors will recommend at sentencing that Frederick receive a five-year suspended prison sentence and be placed on probation for two years.

Frederick pleaded guilty to breaking into rural Sheldon, Iowa, farm buildings on July 25 or 26, 2019, and stealing a Honda dirt bike and a motorcycle stand. In that same time period, Frederick broke out the window of the front door at Hydraulic Solutions in Sheldon in search of things to steal.

Frederick is also charged with thefts in Osceola and Sioux counties.

Isaiah Frederick mugshot

Frederick
