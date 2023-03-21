SIBLEY, Iowa -- An Ashton, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of setting the fire that destroyed his home.
David Alvarez Jr., 32, entered his written plea Monday in Osceola County District Court to charges of first-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief.
He's accused of setting a fire on Feb. 24 that destroyed a house at 533 Fifth St. in Ashton.
According to court documents, Alvarez admitted to a sheriff's deputy he had started a fire in the fireplace, then took a broom and started other small fires on the main floor of the house. The fire got out of control, and the house was considered a total loss along with all the property belonging to Alvarez and his girlfriend. Alvarez said he did not know why he set the fires, the complaint said.