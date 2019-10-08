SIBLEY, Iowa -- An Ashton, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to breaking into homes and businesses and stealing an all-terrain vehicle and more than $10,000 worth of other items.
Isaiah Frederick, 20, entered his written plea Tuesday in Osceola County District Court to single counts of first-degree theft, third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft.
Frederick is accused of breaking into 59 Power Sports in Sibley on July 26, destroying the business' surveillance equipment and stealing items totaling more than $10,000. He is also charged with the theft of a Yamaha Raptor all-terrain vehicle from a rural Sibley home sometime from July 19 to 24 and repainting it.
According to court documents, Frederick admitted that he and his brother had committed the thefts and had damaged several stolen guns and dirt bikes.
Most of the stolen property was found in a wooded area west of Ocheyedan, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said in a July news release announcing the arrest of Frederick and his 17-year-old brother.
